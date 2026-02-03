Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immix Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 37.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

