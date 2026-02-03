NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Mike Maddison Sells 41,168 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 41,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total transaction of £58,458.56.

On Monday, January 19th, Mike Maddison acquired 118 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of £164.02.

On Monday, November 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 114 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of £165.30.

NCC stock opened at GBX 141.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124 and a 1-year high of GBX 168.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.19.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.

