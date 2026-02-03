HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Inuvo Earnings

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inuvo in a research report issued on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inuvo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inuvo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $1.87 on Monday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 533.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.