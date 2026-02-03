FY2025 Earnings Forecast for USAC Issued By Zacks Research

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.23 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USAC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:USAC opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 233.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $216,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

