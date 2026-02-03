FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$43.58.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$53.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.25. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$605.32 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,873.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,617.10. The trade was a 31.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

