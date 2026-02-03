FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$43.58.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 8.5%
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$53.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.25. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$605.32 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,873.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,617.10. The trade was a 31.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eldorado Gold News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eldorado is acquiring Foran Mining to create a larger gold?copper company, a strategic move that diversifies production and gives Eldorado more copper exposure — a commodity with strong long?term fundamentals. Breaking Mining Stock Acquisition News – Eldorado (TSX: ELD) acquires Foran (TSX: FOM ) to create a sector-leading gold-copper mining company
- Positive Sentiment: The deal materially deepens Eldorado’s copper position, which can boost long?term growth and commodity mix if integration succeeds. Eldorado to buy Foran Mining for $2.8B amid copper push
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported transaction value varies across sources (roughly $2.8B–$3.8B), so the market is parsing the purchase price, premium and financing details — specifics on cash vs. shares and debt issuance will determine near?term dilution and leverage. Eldorado Gold to acquire Foran Mining for $3.8 billion Eldorado Gold to buy Foran Mining in $2.8bn deal, to deepen copper exposure
- Neutral Sentiment: Local political/context note: the target includes one of the earlier major project picks referenced in public coverage, which may carry regulatory or community considerations to monitor. Canadian miner Eldorado buys one of Carney’s first major projects picks
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative: Eldorado and Foran shares fell on the announcement, suggesting investor concern about the price paid, near?term dilution and execution risk. Eldorado Gold and Foran Mining shares tumble after announcing $3.8-billion acquisition
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst update trimmed FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado, directly pressuring near?term earnings expectations and likely contributing to the share decline. FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Reduced by Scotiabank
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
