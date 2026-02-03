Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AR Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

AR opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 103.8% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 222,311 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

