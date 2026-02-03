What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for BVN FY2025 Earnings?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) – Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Buenaventura Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Buenaventura Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BVN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Buenaventura Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Buenaventura Mining has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 18.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

