AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Up 2.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMSF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $50,141.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,093.19. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $4,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 97,434 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.