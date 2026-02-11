Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,013,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

