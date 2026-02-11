BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4992 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.
BP Stock Performance
BP stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,819,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.51.
About BP
BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.
The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.