Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Up 628.7% in January

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,749 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the January 15th total of 2,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
Linkage Global Price Performance
LGCB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 52,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Linkage Global has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Linkage Global
Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
