Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 630,577 shares, a growth of 300.2% from the January 15th total of 157,548 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVA. Wolfe Research raised Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

Shares of Inventiva stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 387,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,584. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

