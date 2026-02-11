Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 266.7% in January

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 423,519 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 15th total of 115,491 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

NIKL traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

