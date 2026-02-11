Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Expands By 327.4%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,988 shares, an increase of 327.4% from the January 15th total of 1,167 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MQQQ traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $179.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $200.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.38.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 198.0%.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (MQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide 2x the exposure to the monthly price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ-US) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. MQQQ was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

