Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. 1,892,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,394. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $106.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $119 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling additional analyst conviction and potential upside for the stock. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $119 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling additional analyst conviction and potential upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Hasbro reported $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue of $1.45B (above estimates), driven by Wizards of the Coast (Magic: The Gathering) and margin expansion — results that materially improved sentiment. Earnings Release / Call

Q4 beat: Hasbro reported $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue of $1.45B (above estimates), driven by Wizards of the Coast (Magic: The Gathering) and margin expansion — results that materially improved sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation & growth signs: management announced a $1 billion buyback and declared a quarterly dividend ($0.70), which supports shareholder returns and signals confidence in cash generation. Benzinga

Capital allocation & growth signs: management announced a $1 billion buyback and declared a quarterly dividend ($0.70), which supports shareholder returns and signals confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strategic licensing: a multi-year global toy/games licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for the new Harry Potter HBO series (products launching 2027) adds a long-term, high-profile revenue stream. BusinessWire

Strategic licensing: a multi-year global toy/games licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for the new Harry Potter HBO series (products launching 2027) adds a long-term, high-profile revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: Investor returns mixed with fundamentals: the company’s dividend and buyback are supportive, but valuation metrics and capital structure (high debt-to-equity) remain considerations for some investors.

Investor returns mixed with fundamentals: the company’s dividend and buyback are supportive, but valuation metrics and capital structure (high debt-to-equity) remain considerations for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary/raters: Other firms (e.g., Jefferies) reaffirm positive views on MTG-driven growth; some media pieces highlight Hasbro among consumer names to watch — useful context but not direct drivers. TipRanks

Market commentary/raters: Other firms (e.g., Jefferies) reaffirm positive views on MTG-driven growth; some media pieces highlight Hasbro among consumer names to watch — useful context but not direct drivers. Negative Sentiment: Guidance caution: Hasbro warned FY?2026 revenue could come in below some Wall Street estimates amid economic uncertainty and tighter consumer spending, which tempers the beat and raises execution risk. Reuters

Guidance caution: Hasbro warned FY?2026 revenue could come in below some Wall Street estimates amid economic uncertainty and tighter consumer spending, which tempers the beat and raises execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Macro & operational headwinds: management flagged incremental tariff-related costs and potential consumer pushback on non-essential purchases, which could pressure margins and revenue if trends persist.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.