Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Federal Screw Works Price Performance

FSCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Federal Screw Works has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Get Federal Screw Works alerts:

About Federal Screw Works

(Get Free Report)

Federal Screw Works, Inc (OTCMKTS:FSCR) is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in cold-headed fasteners and precision-machined screw products. The company utilizes automated screw machines and computer numerical control (CNC) equipment to produce high volumes of metal components with tight tolerances.

Its core capabilities include cold heading, CNC turning and milling, along with secondary machining and finishing processes. The product portfolio encompasses screws, bolts, pins and other custom metal components engineered to meet specific customer requirements.

Federal Screw Works serves end markets such as aerospace, defense, energy and industrial equipment, providing both domestic and international clients with engineered solutions focused on consistency and quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.