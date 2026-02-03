Everest Group (EG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $12.59 per share and revenue of $3.9684 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $331.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $370.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.61.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EG. Wall Street Zen lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $358.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.