TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.6142. 161,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6323.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating across key markets in the United States and Canada. The company holds cultivation, processing and retail licenses in several U.S. jurisdictions—including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California—while its Canadian operations serve both medical and adult-use markets through provincial distribution channels. TerrAscend’s business model spans the full value chain from cultivation and extraction to manufacturing and retail.

