Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $64.8790 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8%

CAH opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,817,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

