Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of CINF opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

