Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.38 and last traded at $164.21. Approximately 8,720,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,803,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.51.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $392.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

