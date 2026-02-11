Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.38 and last traded at $164.21. Approximately 8,720,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,803,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.51.
Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba rolled out RynnBrain, an open-source AI model aimed at giving robots better scene understanding and task ability — this expands Alibaba’s addressable market into “physical AI” and could accelerate cloud, edge and robotics services revenue if adopted. China’s Alibaba launches AI model to power robots as tech giants talk up ‘physical AI’
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market write-ups are highlighting Alibaba as an attractive e?commerce/tech buy amid secular opportunity in AI and cloud, supporting a constructive investor narrative if execution continues. Why is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) One of the Best E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Competition for AI users is heating up — ByteDance and Tencent are offering incentives to onboard AI app users, which could raise user acquisition costs and slow margin improvement even as the market for AI services grows. ByteDance joins Alibaba, Tencent to offer freebies in bid to acquire AI app users
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary flags mixed signals from Alibaba’s cloud and retail businesses — cloud growth and retail margins will be key near-term drivers; mixed readings can keep sentiment choppy until clearer trends emerge. Looking At The Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) Narrative After Mixed Cloud And Retail Signals
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage warns Alibaba’s AI push may test the gap between lofty AI expectations and real-world monetization — if RynnBrain’s adoption or timing disappoints, the valuation premium tied to AI narratives could compress. Alibaba’s New AI Push Tests Real World Usage And Valuation Gap
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $392.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
