Water Stocks To Research – February 11th

CocaCola, Waters, and NuScale Power are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve supplying, treating, managing or enabling the delivery of fresh water and wastewater services — including water utilities, infrastructure and engineering firms, treatment-technology and equipment manufacturers, and related service providers. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to durable, regulated demand driven by population growth, urbanization and water scarcity, often treating them as defensive or long-term infrastructure plays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

