Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.63.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $359.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.70. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $367.73. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong international / luxury demand drove optimism; RevPAR rose year?over?year and management issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance that the market viewed as constructive. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong international / luxury demand drove optimism; RevPAR rose year?over?year and management issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance that the market viewed as constructive. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets — notably Wells Fargo to $403 (overweight) and BMO reiterated/raised targets to ~$400 — which supports upside sentiment and likely contributed to buying. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several analysts raised price targets — notably Wells Fargo to $403 (overweight) and BMO reiterated/raised targets to ~$400 — which supports upside sentiment and likely contributed to buying. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity (large call buying) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the print.

Unusual options activity (large call buying) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate initiatives and brand marketing (e.g., The Ritz?Carlton x Kilometre Paris collaboration) help brand momentum but are unlikely to move near?term fundamentals materially. Ritz?Carlton x Kilometre Paris

Corporate initiatives and brand marketing (e.g., The Ritz?Carlton x Kilometre Paris collaboration) help brand momentum but are unlikely to move near?term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Positive analyst pieces and longer?term bull arguments (e.g., Seeking Alpha / MarketBeat coverage) reinforce growth narratives but mostly affect medium?term positioning. Growth Justifies Valuation

Positive analyst pieces and longer?term bull arguments (e.g., Seeking Alpha / MarketBeat coverage) reinforce growth narratives but mostly affect medium?term positioning. Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly missed consensus (adjusted EPS $2.58 vs. ~$2.61), which tempers the results despite the revenue beat and likely explains some mixed analyst reactions. Earnings Recap

EPS slightly missed consensus (adjusted EPS $2.58 vs. ~$2.61), which tempers the results despite the revenue beat and likely explains some mixed analyst reactions. Negative Sentiment: Marriott disclosed a $23M hit tied to ending the Sonder deal (termination/licensing and impairments), a one?time drag on results. Sonder Breakup Cost

Marriott disclosed a $23M hit tied to ending the Sonder deal (termination/licensing and impairments), a one?time drag on results. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged uneven U.S. demand (government shutdown effects on business travel) and new contract?dispute risks tied to its asset?light model that could pressure margins or future growth. US Demand / Forecasts Contract Disputes Risk

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

