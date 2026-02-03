Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nixxy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nixxy has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ NIXX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Nixxy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nixxy stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Nixxy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc, formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc, is based in Bristol, CT.

