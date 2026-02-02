Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,334,695 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 922,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 1,062,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.