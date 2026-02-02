Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,334,695 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 922,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
NEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 1,062,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.83.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.
In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.
