Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $46,497.24 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $46,497.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,302.32. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $54,185.76.

On Saturday, January 31st, Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $35,304.60.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $184,015.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $36,204.04.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.47 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 210.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,970.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

