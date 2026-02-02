CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Repurchase $75.00 million in Stock

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of CRMD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $643.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 75.83% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,316.24. The trade was a 33.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,250 shares in the company, valued at $523,250. This represents a 33.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.
In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.
