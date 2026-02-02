WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,825 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 36,668 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QGRW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. 203,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 52.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
