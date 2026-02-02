Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,236 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 25,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMA. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 191,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.94. 14,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Announces Dividend
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.
The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.
