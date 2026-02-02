Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,236 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 25,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMA. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 191,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.94. 14,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Announces Dividend

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.