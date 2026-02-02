GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,687 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 51,296 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GCL Global Stock Performance

GCL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 1,557,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,218. GCL Global has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GCL Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GCL Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCL Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCL Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GCL Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GCL Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

GCL Global Company Profile

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: GCL) is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

