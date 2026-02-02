John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,654 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLYB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 75.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.