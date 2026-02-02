NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.770-3.170 EPS.

NXPI stock opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $24,155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on a headline basis — revenue roughly $3.33–3.34B and adjusted EPS $3.35, above estimates, with revenue up ~7.2% year?over?year and improving margins. This supports the view that demand is stabilizing. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus on a headline basis — revenue roughly $3.33–3.34B and adjusted EPS $3.35, above estimates, with revenue up ~7.2% year?over?year and improving margins. This supports the view that demand is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Company guided to an upbeat Q1 and signaled industrial is at a bottom while automotive remains robust — management highlighted strategic wins in software?defined vehicles and AI at the edge, supporting medium?term revenue growth. NXP Semiconductors forecasts upbeat quarter, signaling industrial market bottom

Company guided to an upbeat Q1 and signaled industrial is at a bottom while automotive remains robust — management highlighted strategic wins in software?defined vehicles and AI at the edge, supporting medium?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance is mixed-to-in-line: EPS guide 2.770–3.170 (consensus ~2.80) and revenue guide ~$3.1B–$3.3B (consensus ~3.1B). Range overlaps consensus but leaves upside/downside risk to analyst revisions depending on macro demand. View Press Release

Q1 guidance is mixed-to-in-line: EPS guide 2.770–3.170 (consensus ~2.80) and revenue guide ~$3.1B–$3.3B (consensus ~3.1B). Range overlaps consensus but leaves upside/downside risk to analyst revisions depending on macro demand. Negative Sentiment: Some third?party feeds reported conflicting GAAP figures and sharper EPS declines (and initial post?close weakness), which amplified short?term selling. Quiver highlights reported GAAP diluted EPS and net income declines and flags heavy insider sales, factors that can weigh on sentiment. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

