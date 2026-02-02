Mark Tompkins Sells 32,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 32,500 shares of Aeluma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $546,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,887,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,548.16. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Price Performance

ALMU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. 350,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70.

Get Aeluma alerts:

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeluma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Aeluma by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Aeluma in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALMU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeluma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALMU

Aeluma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.