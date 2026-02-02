Insider Selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 2,205 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $268,436.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,572.96. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $268,436.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,399 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $658,893.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 2,310 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $614,300.00.

Palomar Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 240,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.47 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Key Palomar News

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck?in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck?in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short?term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short?term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Palomar by 1,970.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

