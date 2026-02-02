Paul Herzich Sells 26,250 Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Herzich sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,019.68. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Herzich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Paul Herzich sold 2,701 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,802.11.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. 1,032,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 505.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 787,957 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view — SLDB has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may support demand despite near-term weakness. Analyst Rating Article

Analysts maintain a constructive view — SLDB has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may support demand despite near-term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context is mixed — trading volume is slightly above average and the share price is within its 52-week range ($2.41–$7.37), suggesting limited directional conviction from broader market participants. (Market data referenced.)

Technical/market context is mixed — trading volume is slightly above average and the share price is within its 52-week range ($2.41–$7.37), suggesting limited directional conviction from broader market participants. (Market data referenced.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concurrent insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO Alexander Cumbo, COO David Howton, CTO Paul Herzich, CFO Kevin Tan and other insiders) sold sizable positions on Feb 2 at an average price of $6.44. Combined disclosed sales total roughly 226k shares for about $1.45M, with individual position reductions in the ~20–25% range — a signal that could weigh on investor sentiment and share demand. Representative SEC filings: CEO Filing CTO Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.

