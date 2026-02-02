Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $817,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 756,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,621,045.08. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $826,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $821,700.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $862,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $842,100.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.39. 902,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,564 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 154,612 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 208,551 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Yelp

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

