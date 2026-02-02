NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.08. 3,689,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,780. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,058. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

