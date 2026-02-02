NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.
NXG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 51,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,680. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.
In other news, Director John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,380. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.
To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.
