Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 191,077 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 234,044 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Peraso Stock Performance
Shares of PRSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 340,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Peraso has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Peraso had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.68%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Technologies Inc is a Canadian semiconductor company specializing in the research, design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) wireless communication solutions. The company’s core focus lies in the 60 GHz frequency band, where it engineers high-performance integrated circuits and beamforming solutions designed to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity. Peraso’s technology is tailored for applications demanding high data throughput, low latency and reliable short-range wireless links.
The company’s product portfolio includes 60 GHz chipset solutions for wireless local area networking (WiGig), fixed wireless access (FWA), small-cell backhaul and point-to-point communication links.
