Critical Comparison: Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Aurora Innovation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Neuroscience $110,000.00 104.94 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -0.41 Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -$748.00 million ($0.45) -9.04

Volatility & Risk

Firefly Neuroscience has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firefly Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Neuroscience -2,705.88% -319.00% -191.27% Aurora Innovation N/A -40.44% -35.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Firefly Neuroscience and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aurora Innovation 2 3 5 0 2.30

Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 147.24%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Firefly Neuroscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

