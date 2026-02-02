Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.2% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and California First Leasing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $157.02 million 5.46 $61.61 million $2.90 13.84 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 24.11% 14.73% 1.39% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

