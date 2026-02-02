Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,760 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 14,250 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. Hannover Ruck has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

