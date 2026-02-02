Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $34.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 30.89%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCB remained flat at $1,150.00 during midday trading on Monday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $976.00 and a 1-year high of $1,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,055.23. The stock has a market cap of $805 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

