Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.0 million-$332.0 million.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 296,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $664.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.55. Kforce has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.34 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $34.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kforce by 4,933.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce’s core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

