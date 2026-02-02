Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,209 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 6,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.8 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

GRWXF remained flat at $6.82 during trading on Monday. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) is a London-based venture capital and growth equity firm specializing in technology investments across Europe. The company partners with early-stage and growth-stage enterprises, providing capital, strategic guidance and access to its global network of industry experts. Its investment focus spans software, fintech, healthtech, deep tech and consumer technology sectors, where it seeks to back teams with disruptive business models and high growth potential.

Since its founding in 2006—originally operating as Draper Esprit and rebranded to Molten Ventures in mid-2021—the firm has managed multiple EUR-denominated funds and participated in a broad range of financing rounds from seed through later-stage.

