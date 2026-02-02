JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 269,101 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 335,117 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,691.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,691.0 days.

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBHIF remained flat at C$64.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.15. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$63.21 and a 1 year high of C$64.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on JB Hi-Fi in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi is a prominent consumer electronics and home entertainment retailer based in Australia, with an expanding footprint of over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers an extensive selection of products, including televisions, audio equipment, computers and tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, DVDs and Blu-ray, music, cameras, and a range of small domestic appliances. JB Hi-Fi also operates a comprehensive e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop online and access click-and-collect and home delivery services.

Founded in 1974 by John Barbuto as a single hi-fi specialist store in Melbourne, JB Hi-Fi has grown through organic expansion and disciplined store rollout.

