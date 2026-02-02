Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 110641836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.