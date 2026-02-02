Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,887,092 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 2,193,144 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 73.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.06. 661,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Recommended Stories

