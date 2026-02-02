Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,157 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 4,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJUL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 138,332.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.7% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

