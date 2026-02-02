Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 2nd (AVBH, BC, BDGI, CL, DDOG, DNTH, FBIZ, FLG, GGG, GM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 2nd:

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $31.50 to $33.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Avidbank Holdings Inc alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$81.00 target price on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $91.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $293.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $272.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$104.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$76.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.